Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament over the past five years.
Latest odds for Højgaard at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.212
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.600
|0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.288
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.190
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.715
|0.938
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.600 ranks tenth on TOUR this season.
- He has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR.
- Højgaard ranks ninth with a 70.95% Greens in Regulation rate and 12th by breaking par 24.42% of the time.
- He has accumulated 596 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
