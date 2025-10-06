PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Højgaard is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament over the past five years.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5572-65-69-71-35.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-69-69-69-8100.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT468-69-67-64-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2469-65-67-71-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4172-69-77-68+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-69-71-70-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2120.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6000.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.288-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.1900.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7150.938

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.600 ranks tenth on TOUR this season.
    • He has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR.
    • Højgaard ranks ninth with a 70.95% Greens in Regulation rate and 12th by breaking par 24.42% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 596 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The 10: What Americas players said about earning Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2026

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    TGL, ESPN announce Season 2 schedule

    TGL
    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    The First Look: TOUR heads to Japan for Baycurrent Classic

    The First Look
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW