Sami Valimaki betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Valimaki has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Valimaki has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.