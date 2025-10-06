Sami Valimaki betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Valimaki looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 67th.
Latest odds for Valimaki at the Baycurrent Classic.
Valimaki's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|72-69-70-71
|+2
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|43.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|43.750
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.338
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.503
|0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.185
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.496
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.476
|-0.000
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.338 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki has sported a 0.503 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 68.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 23.03% of the time.
- Valimaki currently ranks 87th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 463 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.