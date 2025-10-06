Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers is sporting a -0.100 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers is delivering a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.