Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 67th.
Latest odds for Rodgers at the Baycurrent Classic.
Rodgers' recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|2023
|T16
|71-65-69-67
|-8
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.022
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.100
|1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.063
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.081
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.066
|0.371
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers is sporting a -0.100 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers is delivering a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 668 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
