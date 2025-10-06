PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 67th.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6768-73-71-70+2
    2023T1671-65-69-67-8

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-68-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1570-63-71-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-71-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2866-72-71-68-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC80-71+9--

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.022-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.1001.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.063-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.081-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0660.371

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers is sporting a -0.100 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers is delivering a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 668 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic Sanderson Farms finish

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW