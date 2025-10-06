Bud Cauley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.411 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.