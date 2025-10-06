PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bud Cauley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Bud Cauley is set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Cauley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Cauley's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3971-74-75-75+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge366-69-69-67-9190.000

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.198-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4110.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.009-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.123-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.724-0.222

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.411 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
    • Cauley has accumulated 831 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

