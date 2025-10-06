Bud Cauley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Bud Cauley is set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12 for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This marks Cauley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Cauley at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Cauley's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
|190.000
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.198
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.411
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.009
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.123
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.724
|-0.222
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.411 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Cauley has accumulated 831 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
