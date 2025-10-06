PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Greyserman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for second at 19-under.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Greyserman's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T264-68-64-65-19

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-69-69-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-67+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT263-70-66-67-22245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3666-72-66-74-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-71-74+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2578-70-75-69+437.083

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished in a playoff for second (PT2) with a score of 22-under.
    • He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.074-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.030-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1380.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.262-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.296-0.649

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.030 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.01% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

