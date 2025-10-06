Max Greyserman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Greyserman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for second at 19-under.
Latest odds for Greyserman at the Baycurrent Classic.
Greyserman's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 19-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|66-72-66-74
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|78-70-75-69
|+4
|37.083
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished in a playoff for second (PT2) with a score of 22-under.
- He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.074
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.030
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.138
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.262
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.296
|-0.649
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.030 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.01% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
