Baycurrent Classic prop bets: Look for former champion Hideki Matsuyama to shine again in Japan
3 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama – A Decade of Glory
Written by Mike Glasscott
The PGA TOUR FedExCup Fall returns to Japan for the Baycurrent Classic. The event takes place at the Yokohama Country Club (par 71, 7,315 yards), just south of Tokyo, and features a field of 78 players, including defending champion Nico Echavarria. Former winners of the event in the field this week include the second betting choice at DraftKings Sportsbook, Collin Morikawa (+1600), and co-third choice Hideki Matsuyama (+1800). The man to beat, Xander Schauffele (+1000), is also the highest-ranked player in the world (No. 4) competing.
Here's a look at some prop markets and selections to consider when rounding out your card for this week:
(Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Top 5 (including ties)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+330): It’s not his national open, but it’s the only TOUR stop in Japan. Outside of his opening-week victory at The Sentry, his only top-10 result, the 2025 season was a slog. Without a top 40 result since his victory in 2021 in Chiba, a change of venue to Yokohama, plus the ravenous support of his countrymen and his comfort level in this part of the world, should force him up the leaderboard in this no-cut event.
- Tom Kim (+1000): The prodigious 23-year-old talent flashed signs of life in Mississippi last week. Posting four rounds at 70 or better, he took home a check for T11 money and will arrive in Yokohama with momentum. Signing for only four bogeys at The Country Club of Jackson, he got up and down 21 of 25 times, the fourth-best for the field for the week. His last top-10 result was at Pebble Beach in February.
Tom Kim nearly aces No. 8 at Charles Schwab
Top 10 (including ties)
- Garrick Higgo (+250): The left-handed South African opened the FedExCup Fall T7 at the Procore Championship and led or co-led after the first three rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship last week before finishing second. With an international victory in the Dominican Republic already on his resume for 2025, contending at another international port of call should not hinder his performance.
- Max Homa (+300): After not qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs, it could have been easy for Homa to call it a season and disappear. Exempt through 2028, there is no reason for him to make the trip halfway across the world other than to improve on his solid, yet unspectacular, start to the FedExCup Fall. After cashing T19 and T18 the last two weeks, there have been just enough sparks for me to believe he will catch fire. I do not believe this week will evolve into a putting contest on unfamiliar greens. It's time for him to put FOUR rounds together.
Max Homa escapes bunker and birdies at TOUR Championship
- Eric Cole (+400): My longshot winner last week at +8000, the Floridian shared the first-round lead, led the field in Proximity, and bagged a T9 paycheck on Sunday for his efforts. Returning to Japan for the third consecutive year, he cashed T6 in 2024 after T2 in his 2023 debut.
Top European
With just three nationality markets to choose from, I’ll head to the one with only six players in it.
Rasmus Højgaard (+280) nicks it for me. Finishing in a share for third in Mississippi while only squaring three bogeys, any Ryder Cup rust is well and truly gone. Picking up his third podium in his last five tournaments worldwide, adding another stamp to his passport, should not bother the 24-year-old star.
Rasmus Højgaard on Ryder Cup debut, learnings from representing Team Europe
Hot on his heels will be one of the vice-captains from Bethpage Black, Alex Noren (+240). The group favorite has won twice in his last three starts on the DP World Tour, but this will be his first start in almost a month. With two recent wins, the 43-year-old is not chasing what Højgaard is: a 2025 victory. The other four players in this group are all in play at +500 or better. Matt Wallace (+500) and Nicolai Hojgaard (+500) both missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship, along with Sami Valimaki (+750). Matti Schmid (+650), who finished 51st of 67 players in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green but made everything, cashed a check for T14.
Top 20
Finding top-20 angles in a 78-man field is difficult this week.
Michael Thorbjornsen (+110) and Patrick Fishburn (+140), both ranked in the top 10 in SG: Off the Tee and SG: Approach the Green last week. With zoysia rough just over three inches, these two power players could shorten the 7,315-yard track.
Byeong-Hun An (+160) arrives in Japan at this event for the first time since 2020. After falling short of the weekend in the final three events of 2025 to miss the FedExCup Playoffs, he entered the first three events of the FedExCup Fall. After earning T57 at the Procore Championship, he returned with four rounds of 70 or better in Mississippi last week for T29.
A pair of Japanese longshots caught my attention. Taiga Semikawa (+300) cashed eight times in his last 10 starts inside the top 10 on the Japan Tour, including his last six. Kazuki Higa (+360), currently ranked No. 126 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has won twice in his last four starts in Asia and is a former Japan Tour money list winner.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org(MD).21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT. Odds and Lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. Terms: DraftKings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).