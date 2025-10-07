Baycurrent Classic prop bets: Look for former champion Hideki Matsuyama to shine again in Japan

The left-handed South African opened the FedExCup Fall T7 at the Procore Championship and led or co-led after the first three rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship last week before finishing second. With an international victory in the Dominican Republic already on his resume for 2025, contending at another international port of call should not hinder his performance.

Max Homa (+300):

After not qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs, it could have been easy for Homa to call it a season and disappear. Exempt through 2028, there is no reason for him to make the trip halfway across the world other than to improve on his solid, yet unspectacular, start to the FedExCup Fall. After cashing T19 and T18 the last two weeks, there have been just enough sparks for me to believe he will catch fire. I do not believe this week will evolve into a putting contest on unfamiliar greens. It's time for him to put FOUR rounds together.