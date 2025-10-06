Davis Riley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Riley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 73rd.
Latest odds for Riley at the Baycurrent Classic.
Riley's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|2023
|T67
|75-73-67-68
|+3
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|4.800
Riley's recent performances
- Riley's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 32nd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.420
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.519
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.325
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.174
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.440
|-0.238
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.519 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
