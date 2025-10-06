PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Davis Riley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Riley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 73rd.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Riley's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20247374-73-70-71+8
    2023T6775-73-67-68+3

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-68-70-69-54.800

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 32nd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.420-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.519-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3250.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.174-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.440-0.238

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.519 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 65th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

