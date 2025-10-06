Matt Wallace betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Matt Wallace returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 64th.
Latest odds for Wallace at the Baycurrent Classic.
Wallace's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T64
|72-70-69-70
|+1
|2022
|T4
|65-69-70-70
|-6
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 6-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|65-71-68-68
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-67-68-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-69-66-75
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|7.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|69-67-73-68
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-74-69-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-70-70-70
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|72.500
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.964 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.157
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.079
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.564
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.121
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.608
|0.964
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a 0.079 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.34% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind
Presented by