18M AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matt Wallace returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 64th.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Wallace's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6472-70-69-70+1
    2022T465-69-70-70-6

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 6-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2765-71-68-68-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-67-68-64-20133.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-69-66-75-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5071-68-68-72-17.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4669-67-73-68-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2372-74-69-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-70-70-70-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1771-70-68-72-372.500

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.964 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.157-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0790.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5640.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1210.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6080.964

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a 0.079 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.34% of the time.
    • Wallace has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

