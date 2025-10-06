Byeong Hun An betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.372 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.349 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, An is delivering a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.10% of the time.