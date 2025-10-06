PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of the Republic of Korea plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. An looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2021, where he finished tied for 35th at 12-under.

    Latest odds for An at the Baycurrent Classic.

    An's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T3574-68-67-67-12
    2020T870-68-66-66-10

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In An's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • An's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for eighth at 10-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-70-69-69-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-71-74-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7967-72-76-73+82.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-69-75-67-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1469-68-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT670-64-65-66-1591.667

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • An has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged -0.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3720.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.349-1.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.1770.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.414-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.214-0.826

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.372 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.349 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An is delivering a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.10% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

