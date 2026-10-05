2026 Baycurrent Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
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All-access with Xander Schauffele after Baycurrent win
The PGA TOUR heads to Yokohama, Japan this week for the 2026 Baycurrent Classic. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: Oct. 8-11, 2026
- Location: Yokohama, Japan
- Course: Yokohama Country Club
- Par: 71 7,322 yards
- Purse: $8.0 million
- Previous winner: Xander Schauffele
Betting profiles for the 2026 Baycurrent Classic
- Zach Bauchou - Click here for player betting preview.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout - Click here for player betting preview.
- Keegan Bradley - Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Brennan - Click here for player betting preview.
- Jacob Bridgeman - Click here for player betting preview.
- Ricky Castillo - Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark - Click here for player betting preview.
- Pierceson Coody - Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria - Click here for player betting preview.
- A.J. Ewart - Click here for player betting preview.
- Tony Finau - Click here for player betting preview.
- Steven Fisk - Click here for player betting preview.
- Rickie Fowler - Click here for player betting preview.
- Yoshinori Fujimoto - Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Gerard - Click here for player betting preview.
- Doug Ghim - Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman - Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman - Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryo Hisatsune - Click here for player betting preview.
- Lee Hodges - Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Hoge - Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Homa - Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel - Click here for player betting preview.
- Yusaku Hosono - Click here for player betting preview.
- Beau Hossler - Click here for player betting preview.
- Sungjae Im - Click here for player betting preview.
- Tomohiro Ishizaka - Click here for player betting preview.
- Aguri Iwasaki - Click here for player betting preview.
- Hiroshi Iwata - Click here for player betting preview.
- Stephan Jaeger - Click here for player betting preview.
- Takumi Kanaya - Click here for player betting preview.
- Johnny Keefer - Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Kim - Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim - Click here for player betting preview.
- Kurt Kitayama - Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Kohles - Click here for player betting preview.
- Jinichiro Kozuma - Click here for player betting preview.
- Min Woo Lee - Click here for player betting preview.
- Sang-hee Lee - Click here for player betting preview.
- David Lipsky - Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama - Click here for player betting preview.
- Denny McCarthy - Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt McCarty - Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy - Click here for player betting preview.
- Mac Meissner - Click here for player betting preview.
- Keith Mitchell - Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Moore - Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa - Click here for player betting preview.
- Koshin Nagasaki - Click here for player betting preview.
- Keita Nakajima - Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen - Click here for player betting preview.
- John Parry - Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Pendrith - Click here for player betting preview.
- Chandler Phillips - Click here for player betting preview.
- Aldrich Potgieter - Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Putnam - Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Rodgers - Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Roy - Click here for player betting preview.
- Xander Schauffele - Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Scott - Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Smalley - Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Smith - Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Smotherman - Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Spieth - Click here for player betting preview.
- Jackson Suber - Click here for player betting preview.
- Yuta Sugiura - Click here for player betting preview.
- Kosuke Sunagawa - Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Taylor - Click here for player betting preview.
- Sahith Theegala - Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Thomas - Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Thompson - Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Thorbjornsen - Click here for player betting preview.
- Kristoffer Ventura - Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Wallace - Click here for player betting preview.
- Ren Yonezawa - Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Yu - Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.