Jackson Suber betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.526 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 71.01% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.24% of the time.