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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

Jackson Suber reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

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Jackson Suber makes his debut at the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11. The tournament carries an $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after his 19-under performance last year.

Latest odds for Suber at the Baycurrent Classic.

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • This is Suber's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.727 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 0.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1510.262
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5260.727
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1160.275
Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.313-0.508
Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4800.756

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.526 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 71.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.24% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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