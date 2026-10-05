Jackson Suber betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Jackson Suber reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah
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Jackson Suber makes his debut at the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11. The tournament carries an $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after his 19-under performance last year.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Suber's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.727 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.151
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.526
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.116
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.313
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.480
|0.756
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.526 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 71.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.