Ben Kohles betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Ben Kohles nearly aces No. 17, makes birdie at Bank of Utah
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Ben Kohles finished tied for 56th at 2-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Kohles's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kohles's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.224
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.765
|0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.074
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.236
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.299
|1.684
Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.765, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 74.19% also ranks first on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 ranks 49th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 146th.
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.074, which ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which placed him 40th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
- Kohles ranks fourth with a 1.299 Strokes Gained: Total average and has collected 426 FedExCup Regular Season points (96th). His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.69% ranks second on TOUR, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.