Ben Kohles betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Kohles leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.765, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 74.19% also ranks first on TOUR.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 ranks 49th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 146th.

Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.074, which ranks 62nd on TOUR.

On the greens, Kohles delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which placed him 40th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.