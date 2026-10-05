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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles nearly aces No. 17, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

Ben Kohles nearly aces No. 17, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

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Ben Kohles finished tied for 56th at 2-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Kohles at the Baycurrent Classic.

Kohles's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5671-68-71-68-2

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Kohles's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2240.301
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green10.7650.830
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.0740.141
Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2360.412
Average Strokes Gained: Total41.2991.684

Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.765, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 74.19% also ranks first on TOUR.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 ranks 49th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 146th.
  • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.074, which ranks 62nd on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Kohles delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which placed him 40th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
  • Kohles ranks fourth with a 1.299 Strokes Gained: Total average and has collected 426 FedExCup Regular Season points (96th). His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.69% ranks second on TOUR, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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