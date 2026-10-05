Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.343 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.393 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 68.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.57% of the time.