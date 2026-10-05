Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 10th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|69-68-70-66
|-11
|2023
|T29
|68-73-66-68
|-5
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.343
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.393
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.233
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.443
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.727
|0.741
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.343 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.393 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 68.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has earned 422 FedExCup Regular Season points (97th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.57% (seventh).
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.