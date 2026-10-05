Zach Bauchou betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.286 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.22% of the time.