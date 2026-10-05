PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zachary Bauchou holes 32-foot approach for eagle on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Zachary Bauchou holes 32-foot approach for eagle on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Bauchou will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 at the Baycurrent Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament.

Latest odds for Bauchou at the Baycurrent Classic.

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1362-69-69-66-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-68-67-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-69-68-67-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT971-67-68-66-1642.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6769-70-72-69-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-66-69-69-536.500

Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
  • Bauchou has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0060.301
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2860.003
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.0950.039
Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1890.671
Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5761.015

Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.286 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.22% of the time.
  • Bauchou's overall scoring ability is reflected in his 0.576 Strokes Gained: Total average, which ranks 39th on TOUR. He also ranked 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.18% and has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
A.J. Ewart betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Tom Hoge betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Brian Harman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW