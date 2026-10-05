Zach Bauchou betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Zachary Bauchou holes 32-foot approach for eagle on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Bauchou will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 at the Baycurrent Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-69-68-67
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|71-67-68-66
|-16
|42.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-66-69-69
|-5
|36.500
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Bauchou has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.006
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.286
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.095
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.189
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.576
|1.015
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.286 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.22% of the time.
- Bauchou's overall scoring ability is reflected in his 0.576 Strokes Gained: Total average, which ranks 39th on TOUR. He also ranked 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.18% and has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.