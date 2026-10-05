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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim makes birdie on No. 15 at Sunday Singles

Tom Kim makes birdie on No. 15 at Sunday Singles

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Tom Kim returns to the Baycurrent Classic after a tied for 56th finish last year at Yokohama Country Club. He'll tee off at the course in Yokohama, Japan from Oct. 8-11 looking to improve on his previous performance at this $8 million event.

Latest odds for Kim at the Baycurrent Classic.

Kim's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5675-72-72-66+1
2023T2570-68-67-69-6

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 6-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 30, 2026TOUR ChampionshipT1467-68-68-68-9--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2872-69-68-68-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1269-72-63-71-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT565-67-63-70-15105
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-69-67-66-1442
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open165-66-68-64-17500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4667-68-69-71-99.5
June 21, 2026U.S. Open370-67-72-70-1350
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-69-68-66-1051

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0160.108
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6530.648
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1750.044
Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0140.231
Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8271.031

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.653 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
  • Kim ranked 19th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.827 average and sits 26th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,244.
  • He ranked 11th in Bogey Avoidance with a 12.76% rate and 37th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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