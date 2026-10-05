Tom Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Tom Kim makes birdie on No. 15 at Sunday Singles
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Tom Kim returns to the Baycurrent Classic after a tied for 56th finish last year at Yokohama Country Club. He'll tee off at the course in Yokohama, Japan from Oct. 8-11 looking to improve on his previous performance at this $8 million event.
Kim's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|75-72-72-66
|+1
|2023
|T25
|70-68-67-69
|-6
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 6-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 30, 2026
|TOUR Championship
|T14
|67-68-68-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|72-69-68-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|69-72-63-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|65-67-63-70
|-15
|105
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|42
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|65-66-68-64
|-17
|500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|9.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|3
|70-67-72-70
|-1
|350
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-69-68-66
|-10
|51
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.016
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.653
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.175
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.014
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.827
|1.031
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.653 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
- Kim ranked 19th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.827 average and sits 26th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,244.
- He ranked 11th in Bogey Avoidance with a 12.76% rate and 37th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.