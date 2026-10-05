Tom Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Kim has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Kim has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.