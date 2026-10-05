Sang-hee Lee betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Sang-hee Lee will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic. This tournament features an $8.0 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after his 19-under winning performance in 2025.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Lee's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.