Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Matsuyama won this tournament in 2022 with a score of 15-under. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of capturing another victory at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|2024
|T46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|2023
|T40
|71-69-66-71
|-3
|2022
|1
|64-68-68-65
|-15
|2021
|T28
|70-71-68-66
|-13
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 15-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 30, 2026
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-67-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|72-68-70-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|65-69-66-66
|-14
|80.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|67-68-68-64
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|70-65-65-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|72-67-67-70
|-4
|90.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-67-66-66
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|72-73-78-72
|+7
|17.250
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 1.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.051
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.430
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|ninth
|0.392
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.013
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.759
|1.020
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.430 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
- Matsuyama has earned 1,399 FedExCup regular season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.