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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Check out Hideki Matsuyama’s best ‘uh-oh’ reactions after great shots

Check out Hideki Matsuyama’s best ‘uh-oh’ reactions after great shots

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Matsuyama won this tournament in 2022 with a score of 15-under. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of capturing another victory at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Baycurrent Classic.

Matsuyama's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2072-68-69-67-8
2024T4671-71-66-68-4
2023T4071-69-66-71-3
2022164-68-68-65-15
2021T2870-71-68-66-13

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 15-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Matsuyama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 30, 2026TOUR ChampionshipT2169-70-67-69-5--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2872-68-70-67-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT766-70-67-71-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT765-69-66-66-1480.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT567-68-68-64-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT370-65-65-64-20133.750
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1472-67-67-70-490.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-67-66-66-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4372-73-78-72+717.250

Matsuyama's recent performances

  • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Matsuyama has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Matsuyama has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Matsuyama has averaged 1.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0510.272
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4300.827
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Greenninth0.3920.242
Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.013-0.321
Average Strokes Gained: Total220.7591.020

Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.430 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
  • Matsuyama has earned 1,399 FedExCup regular season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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