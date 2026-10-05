Tomohiro Ishizaka betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Tomohiro Ishizaka will compete in the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. This tournament features a purse of $8 million and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,322 yards.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Ishizaka's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Ishizaka's recent performances
- Ishizaka has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten performances.
- He has no recorded best finish over his last ten appearances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ishizaka as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.