Lee Hodges betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.172 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34.

Hodges ranked 33rd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.94% and 53rd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.