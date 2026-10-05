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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Lee Hodges returns to the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, looking to improve on his tied for 40th finish last year. The tournament features an $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele having won at 19-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Hodges at the Baycurrent Classic.

Hodges' recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4076-66-68-70-4
2024T1668-69-66-67-10
2023T2373-64-67-69-7

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 10-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Hodges' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1367-68-67-64-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-70-69-73-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-65-70-1442.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3564-71-70-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6772-69-71-71-11.920

Hodges' recent performances

  • Hodges has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Hodges has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2640.435
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1720.322
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.232-0.076
Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.149-0.026
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3530.655

Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.172 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34.
  • Hodges ranked 33rd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.94% and 53rd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
  • He ranks 106th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 371 points and 63rd in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.353.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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