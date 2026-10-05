Lee Hodges betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Lee Hodges returns to the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, looking to improve on his tied for 40th finish last year. The tournament features an $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele having won at 19-under in 2025.
Hodges' recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|2024
|T16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|2023
|T23
|73-64-67-69
|-7
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 10-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|67-68-67-64
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-70-69-73
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-65-70
|-14
|42.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.264
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.172
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.232
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.149
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.353
|0.655
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.172 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34.
- Hodges ranked 33rd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.94% and 53rd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- He ranks 106th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 371 points and 63rd in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.353.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.