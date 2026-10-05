Yoshinori Fujimoto betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Fujimoto has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.