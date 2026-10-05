Yoshinori Fujimoto betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

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Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
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-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
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-21
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-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
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-21
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-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
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-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
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-20

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USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
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T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
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-19
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-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
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T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
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-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
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-19
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T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
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-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
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-18
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-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
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-18
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T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
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-18
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-7

-18

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USA
L. Hodges
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-18
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Michael Brennan
USA
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-18
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-18

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USA
M. Brennan
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3H AGO

Yoshinori Fujimoto betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Yoshinori Fujimoto will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic. The tournament features an $8 million purse at the 7,322-yard, par-71 course in Yokohama, Japan.

Latest odds for Fujimoto at the Baycurrent Classic.

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • This is Fujimoto's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Fujimoto's recent performances

  • Fujimoto has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fujimoto has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fujimoto's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.563
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.366
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.004
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.411
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.522

Fujimoto's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fujimoto posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.563 over his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.366 shows room for improvement with his iron play.
  • Fujimoto's putting has been a relative strength, with a positive Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.411 in his recent starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fujimoto as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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