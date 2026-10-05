Yoshinori Fujimoto betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Yoshinori Fujimoto will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic. The tournament features an $8 million purse at the 7,322-yard, par-71 course in Yokohama, Japan.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Fujimoto's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Fujimoto's recent performances
- Fujimoto has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fujimoto has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fujimoto's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.522
Fujimoto's advanced stats and rankings
- Fujimoto posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.563 over his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.366 shows room for improvement with his iron play.
- Fujimoto's putting has been a relative strength, with a positive Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.411 in his recent starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fujimoto as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.