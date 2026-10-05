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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Bank of Utah

Nick Taylor sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Bank of Utah

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Nick Taylor finished tied for 33rd at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with the opportunity to improve on his past performances at the Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Taylor at the Baycurrent Classic.

Taylor's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3368-67-71-67-7
2021T6370-68-71-74-5

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000

Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
  • Taylor has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.197-0.238
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.004-0.600
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3330.455
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1480.134
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.280-0.250

Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a -0.004 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
  • Taylor's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.280 ranked 70th on TOUR this season, while he earned 646 FedExCup Regular Season points (63rd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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