Nick Taylor betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Nick Taylor finished tied for 33rd at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with the opportunity to improve on his past performances at the Baycurrent Classic.
Taylor's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|2021
|T63
|70-68-71-74
|-5
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.197
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.004
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.333
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.148
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.280
|-0.250
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a -0.004 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
- Taylor's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.280 ranked 70th on TOUR this season, while he earned 646 FedExCup Regular Season points (63rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.