Nick Taylor betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a -0.004 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.24% of the time.