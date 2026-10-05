Sungjae Im betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 15 at Sunday Singles
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Sungjae Im returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
Im's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|71-70-67-68
|-8
|2024
|T13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|2023
|T29
|71-68-70-66
|-5
|2021
|T41
|68-68-69-72
|-11
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T10
|67-64-70-71
|-8
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T5
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|67-68-67-66
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|67-69-66-67
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|66-72-69-69
|-4
|90.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|2.800
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|74-68-71-75
|+8
|16.150
Im's recent performances
- Im has five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 1.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.197
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.515
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.277
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.397
|1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.356
|1.348
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.197 (56th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Im sported a -0.515 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 62.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05.
- Im ranked 53rd in 2026 FedExCup Regular Season points with 764 points and 62nd in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.356 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.