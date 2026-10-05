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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 15 at Sunday Singles

Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 15 at Sunday Singles

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Sungjae Im returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.

Latest odds for Im at the Baycurrent Classic.

Im's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2071-70-67-68-8
2024T1370-70-62-67-11
2023T2971-68-70-66-5
2021T4168-68-69-72-11

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Im's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Im's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1067-64-70-71-8--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT566-66-67-74-7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1467-68-67-66-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1567-69-66-67-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-70-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1466-72-69-69-490.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7168-69-68-76-32.800
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-66-66-69-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4374-68-71-75+816.150

Im's recent performances

  • Im has five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
  • Im has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Im has averaged 1.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Im's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.1970.337
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.515-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2770.087
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.3971.002
Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3561.348

Im's advanced stats and rankings

  • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.197 (56th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Im sported a -0.515 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 62.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05.
  • Im ranked 53rd in 2026 FedExCup Regular Season points with 764 points and 62nd in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.356 average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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