Doug Ghim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Doug Ghim makes 2-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Doug Ghim tied for 27th with a score of 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that finish in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Ghim's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|2022
|T66
|71-71-74-73
|+9
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|65-62-64-69
|-24
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|71-68-66-62
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|64-67-72-66
|-11
|45.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-70-67
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|69-65-65-68
|-17
|91.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|65-69-69-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|65-69-69-67
|-14
|22.429
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.643
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.173
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.285
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.036
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.136
|1.812
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.643 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 72.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.