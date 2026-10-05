Doug Ghim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Ghim has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.

Ghim has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.