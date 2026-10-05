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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim makes 2-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Doug Ghim makes 2-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Doug Ghim tied for 27th with a score of 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that finish in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Ghim at the Baycurrent Classic.

Ghim's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2771-66-66-69-8
2022T6671-71-74-73+9

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Ghim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship265-62-64-69-24--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1771-68-66-62-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1964-67-72-66-1145.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-70-67-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-72-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT669-65-65-68-1791.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1565-69-69-67-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2865-69-69-73-428.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3165-69-69-67-1422.429

Ghim's recent performances

  • Ghim has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
  • Ghim has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ghim has averaged 1.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6430.700
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1730.465
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2850.378
Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0360.269
Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1361.812

Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.643 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 72.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ghim delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
  • Ghim has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 93rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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