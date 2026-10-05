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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Patrick Rodgers taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Patrick Rodgers has had mixed results at the Baycurrent Classic, with his best finish coming in 2023 when he tied for 16th at 8-under. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this event, having finished tied for 62nd last year.

Latest odds for Rodgers at the Baycurrent Classic.

Rodgers' recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6277-70-72-68+3
2024T6768-73-71-70+2
2023T1671-65-69-67-8

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Rodgers' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4570-64-70-68-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1967-69-71-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicW/D77+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-69+4--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7172-71-80-74+176.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4974-74-74-75+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-69-73-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-65-69-71-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-70+7--

Rodgers' recent performances

  • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 4-under.
  • Rodgers has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rodgers has averaged -0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.181-0.118
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.311-0.926
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.016-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2630.418
Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.244-0.695

Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

  • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.311 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 63.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
  • Rodgers has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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