Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Patrick Rodgers taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Patrick Rodgers has had mixed results at the Baycurrent Classic, with his best finish coming in 2023 when he tied for 16th at 8-under. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this event, having finished tied for 62nd last year.
Rodgers' recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|2024
|T67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|2023
|T16
|71-65-69-67
|-8
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|70-64-70-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|W/D
|77
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 4-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.181
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.311
|-0.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.016
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.263
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.244
|-0.695
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.311 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 63.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.