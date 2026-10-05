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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at BMW Championship

Sahith Theegala sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at BMW Championship

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Theegala returns to Yokohama Country Club for the Baycurrent Classic, set for Oct. 8-11, 2026. He finished tied for 27th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Theegala at the Baycurrent Classic.

Theegala's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2768-67-70-72-7
2024T5672-68-68-70-2
2023T571-67-63-67-12

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 12-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Theegala's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT4171-72-68-69E--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-72-79-71+11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4962-69-69-74-68.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5371-69-68-73+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6670-67-74-71+23.700
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5174-67-67-65-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1172-67-70-73+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4564-69-68-74-59.750
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3274-71-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6067-70-71-73+14.500

Theegala's recent performances

  • Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
  • Theegala has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Theegala has averaged -0.882 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.164-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1300.032
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.168-0.674
Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0560.010
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.178-0.882

Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

  • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.130 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
  • Theegala has earned 891 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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