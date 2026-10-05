Sahith Theegala betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Sahith Theegala sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at BMW Championship
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Theegala returns to Yokohama Country Club for the Baycurrent Classic, set for Oct. 8-11, 2026. He finished tied for 27th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Theegala's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|2024
|T56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|2023
|T5
|71-67-63-67
|-12
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 12-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T41
|71-72-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-72-79-71
|+11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|62-69-69-74
|-6
|8.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|71-69-68-73
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T66
|70-67-74-71
|+2
|3.700
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|74-67-67-65
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|72-67-70-73
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|9.750
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|74-71-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|67-70-71-73
|+1
|4.500
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
- Theegala has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.882 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.164
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.130
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.168
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.056
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.178
|-0.882
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.130 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 891 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.