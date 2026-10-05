Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Ryo Hisatsune makes birdie on No. 4 at Sunday Singles
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Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 72nd at seven-over-par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|78-71-73-69
|+7
|2024
|T46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|2023
|T12
|69-67-65-70
|-9
|2022
|T52
|74-70-75-66
|+5
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of seven-over-par.
- Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at nine-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.290
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.298
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.041
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.197
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.351
|-0.381
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.298 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
- Hisatsune currently sits 43rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 896 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.351 (64th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.