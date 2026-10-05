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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune makes birdie on No. 4 at Sunday Singles

Ryo Hisatsune makes birdie on No. 4 at Sunday Singles

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Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 72nd at seven-over-par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Baycurrent Classic.

Hisatsune's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7278-71-73-69+7
2024T4669-72-69-66-4
2023T1269-67-65-70-9
2022T5274-70-75-66+5

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of seven-over-par.
  • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at nine-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Hisatsune's recent performances

  • Hisatsune has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hisatsune has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hisatsune has averaged -0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2900.011
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2980.272
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.041-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.197-0.572
Average Strokes Gained: Total640.351-0.381

Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.298 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
  • Hisatsune currently sits 43rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 896 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.351 (64th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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