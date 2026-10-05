Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.298 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.