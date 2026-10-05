Beau Hossler betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Beau Hossler sinks 4-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Bank of Utah
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Hossler shot 5-under and finished tied for 36th in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Hossler's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|2024
|T56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|2023
|T16
|68-68-66-70
|-8
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|70-64-70-69
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|61-67-66-67
|-19
|300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|69-67-70-69
|-5
|10
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|56
|69-68-67-74
|-6
|5.8
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|68-70-72-69
|-9
|7.3
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|69-68-68-65
|-10
|22.3
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|70-67-66-71
|-10
|14
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|9.8
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.136
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.143
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.184
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.521
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.698
|0.741
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (67th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hossler sported a -0.143 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
- Hossler's overall scoring performance was reflected in his 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total average, which ranked 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.