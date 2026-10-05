Beau Hossler betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (67th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hossler sported a -0.143 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.