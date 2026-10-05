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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler sinks 4-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Bank of Utah

Beau Hossler sinks 4-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Bank of Utah

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Hossler shot 5-under and finished tied for 36th in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Hossler at the Baycurrent Classic.

Hossler's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3669-68-69-73-5
2024T5666-69-70-73-2
2023T1668-68-66-70-8

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Hossler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5370-64-70-69-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship261-67-66-67-19300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4569-67-70-69-510
July 26, 20263M Open5669-68-67-74-65.8
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4268-70-72-69-97.3
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2169-68-68-65-1022.3
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3970-67-66-71-1014
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-69-68-70-59.8
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--

Hossler's recent performances

  • Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Hossler has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1360.259
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.143-0.082
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.1840.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5210.421
Average Strokes Gained: Total270.6980.741

Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (67th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hossler sported a -0.143 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
  • Hossler's overall scoring performance was reflected in his 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total average, which ranked 27th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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