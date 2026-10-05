Taylor Moore betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore hits drive to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Taylor Moore finished tied for 56th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to bounce back from that disappointing showing at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Moore's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|2024
|T11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|2023
|T12
|70-66-65-70
|-9
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of one-over.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.939 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -1.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.364
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.531
|-0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.119
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.178
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.129
|-1.043
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
- Moore earned 379 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranked him 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.