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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore hits drive to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

Taylor Moore hits drive to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

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Taylor Moore finished tied for 56th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to bounce back from that disappointing showing at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Moore at the Baycurrent Classic.

Moore's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5675-68-74-68+1
2024T1163-67-72-66-12
2023T1270-66-65-70-9

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of one-over.
  • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
  • Moore has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.939 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged -1.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3640.086
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.531-0.939
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.119-0.208
Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.1780.018
Average Strokes Gained: Total900.129-1.043

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
  • Moore earned 379 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranked him 102nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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