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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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23M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Andrew Putnam finished tied for second at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 65th finish from last year's Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Putnam at the Baycurrent Classic.

Putnam's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6573-70-71-74+4
2024T2767-68-69-68-8
2023T268-62-68-68-14
2022T3973-69-71-69+2

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6671-68-69-68-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-74+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5271-65-70-73-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5167-68-67-74-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6574-68-74-78+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1764-70-70-70-647.000

Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Putnam has an average of -1.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.687-1.061
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2250.181
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3420.172
Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2360.135
Average Strokes Gained: Total930.115-0.573

Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.687 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.225 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
  • Putnam ranked 76th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 538 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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