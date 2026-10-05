Andrew Putnam betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Andrew Putnam finished tied for second at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 65th finish from last year's Baycurrent Classic.
Putnam's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|73-70-71-74
|+4
|2024
|T27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|2023
|T2
|68-62-68-68
|-14
|2022
|T39
|73-69-71-69
|+2
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|71-65-70-73
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|74-68-74-78
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|64-70-70-70
|-6
|47.000
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Putnam has an average of -1.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.687
|-1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.225
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.342
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.236
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.115
|-0.573
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.687 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.225 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Putnam ranked 76th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 538 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.