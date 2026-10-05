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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria makes birdie on No. 12 at Sunday Singles

Nico Echavarria makes birdie on No. 12 at Sunday Singles

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Nico Echavarria won the Baycurrent Classic in 2024 with a score of 20-under. He returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to defend his position after finishing ninth at 13-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Echavarria at the Baycurrent Classic.

Echavarria's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025970-65-69-67-13
2024164-64-65-67-20

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished ninth after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Echavarria's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 20-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Echavarria's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-75+6--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW Championship5069-74-73-69+5--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1268-66-71-70-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1268-69-62-68-1362.500
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-68E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6771-67-69-77+46.875
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-70-69-69-416.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3064-69-68-68-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5671-73-75-71+1010.000
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-75-71+619.500

Echavarria's recent performances

  • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
  • Echavarria has an average of -0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Echavarria has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.282-0.527
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.023-0.261
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.225-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1510.477
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.379-0.411

Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

  • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.282 (135th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Echavarria sported a -0.023 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 63.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
  • Echavarria earned 942 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 41st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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