Nico Echavarria betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Nico Echavarria makes birdie on No. 12 at Sunday Singles
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Nico Echavarria won the Baycurrent Classic in 2024 with a score of 20-under. He returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to defend his position after finishing ninth at 13-under in 2025.
Echavarria's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|2024
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished ninth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Echavarria's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 20-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|50
|69-74-73-69
|+5
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|68-69-62-68
|-13
|62.500
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T67
|71-67-69-77
|+4
|6.875
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|64-69-68-68
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|71-73-75-71
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-75-71
|+6
|19.500
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.282
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.023
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.225
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.151
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.379
|-0.411
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.282 (135th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Echavarria sported a -0.023 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 63.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
- Echavarria earned 942 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 41st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.