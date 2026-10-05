Nico Echavarria betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.

Echavarria has an average of -0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.