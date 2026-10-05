Keegan Bradley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
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-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
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-26
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-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
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-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
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-5

-23

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USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
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-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
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-22
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-22

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USA
K. Streelman
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-22
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Ben James
USA
B. James
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-22
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-22

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USA
B. James
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-22
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T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
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-21
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-9

-21

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USA
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-21
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Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
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-21
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-21

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USA
S. Fisk
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-21
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Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
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-20
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-20

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USA
K. Akina
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-20
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T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
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PHI
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Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
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-19
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-19

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USA
N. Shipley
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-19
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Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
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-19
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-19

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USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
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Alejandro Tosti
ARG
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-18
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-18

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ARG
A. Tosti
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-18
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Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
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-18
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-18

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USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
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Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
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-18
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-6

-18

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USA
M. Brennan
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-18
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3H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley on resetting after 15-year Playoffs streak ends

Keegan Bradley on resetting after 15-year Playoffs streak ends

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Keegan Bradley won the Baycurrent Classic in 2023, shooting 15-under at Yokohama Country Club. He'll tee off at the same venue Oct. 8-11 with hopes of reclaiming the title at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Bradley at the Baycurrent Classic.

Bradley's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023166-65-66-68-15
2022T770-71-69-65-5

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he won the tournament after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Bradley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4970-67-69-68-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-68-69-67-1151.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT7469-72-74-72+75.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-69-64-1229.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-65-70-64-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3270-71-71-74+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1971-73-69-73-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-69-73-71-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1969-69-74-67-551.800

Bradley's recent performances

  • Bradley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
  • Bradley has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bradley has averaged 0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1400.228
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1490.638
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2590.206
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.089-0.146
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4590.926

Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (65th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bradley sported a 0.149 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Bradley earned 548 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 74th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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