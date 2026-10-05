Keegan Bradley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Keegan Bradley won the Baycurrent Classic in 2023, shooting 15-under at Yokohama Country Club. He'll tee off at the same venue Oct. 8-11 with hopes of reclaiming the title at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Bradley's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|1
|66-65-66-68
|-15
|2022
|T7
|70-71-69-65
|-5
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he won the tournament after posting a score of 15-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-68-69-67
|-11
|51.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T74
|69-72-74-72
|+7
|5.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-69-64
|-12
|29.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-65-70-64
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|70-71-71-74
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-69-73-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|51.800
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.140
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.149
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.259
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.089
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.459
|0.926
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (65th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bradley sported a 0.149 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Bradley earned 548 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.