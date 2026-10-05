Xander Schauffele betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Schauffele has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.