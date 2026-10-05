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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 17 at Sunday Singles

Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 17 at Sunday Singles

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Xander Schauffele returns as defending champion to the Baycurrent Classic, having won the tournament last year at 19-under. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to repeat as champion at this $8 million event.

Latest odds for Schauffele at the Baycurrent Classic.

Schauffele's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025171-63-67-64-19
2024T4173-65-68-69-5
2023T967-69-69-65-10
2022T2870-74-68-68E
2021T1769-72-67-65-15

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Schauffele's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 30, 2026TOUR ChampionshipT1467-71-67-66-9--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2670-66-71-69-4--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT767-72-68-67-6--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic266-66-67-65-16300.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1871-69-66-71-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-69-68-69-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-66-73-72+2115.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2972-70-74-73+132.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT768-73-66-69-4225.000

Schauffele's recent performances

  • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Schauffele has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schauffele has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5570.604
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3150.434
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.033-0.253
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1690.148
Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0080.933

Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.557 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.315 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
  • Schauffele ranks 14th in overall Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.008 average and has accumulated 1,780 FedExCup Regular Season points (11th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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