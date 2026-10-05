Xander Schauffele betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 17 at Sunday Singles
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Xander Schauffele returns as defending champion to the Baycurrent Classic, having won the tournament last year at 19-under. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to repeat as champion at this $8 million event.
Schauffele's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|2024
|T41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|2023
|T9
|67-69-69-65
|-10
|2022
|T28
|70-74-68-68
|E
|2021
|T17
|69-72-67-65
|-15
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 30, 2026
|TOUR Championship
|T14
|67-71-67-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T26
|70-66-71-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|67-72-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|2
|66-66-67-65
|-16
|300.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|71-69-66-71
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-66-73-72
|+2
|115.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|72-70-74-73
|+1
|32.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|68-73-66-69
|-4
|225.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.557
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.315
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.033
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.169
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.008
|0.933
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.557 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.315 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
- Schauffele ranks 14th in overall Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.008 average and has accumulated 1,780 FedExCup Regular Season points (11th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.