Maverick McNealy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Maverick McNealy drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at Bank of Utah
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McNealy finished tied for 12th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to build on that solid performance at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
McNealy's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|71
|E
|2023
|T12
|67-69-64-71
|-9
|2022
|T25
|73-69-72-65
|-1
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round with a score of even par.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|67-67-73-64
|-9
|33.250
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|71-66-72-64
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|67-64-71-72
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|72-68-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|71-73-68-71
|-5
|140.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|56.250
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.862 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.131
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.140
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.323
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.512
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.826
|0.862
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.140 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.24% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 806 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.