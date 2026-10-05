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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at Bank of Utah

Maverick McNealy drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at Bank of Utah

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McNealy finished tied for 12th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to build on that solid performance at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for McNealy at the Baycurrent Classic.

McNealy's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024WD71E
2023T1267-69-64-71-9
2022T2573-69-72-65-1

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round with a score of even par.
  • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

McNealy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-68-5--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT767-66-69-68-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1968-70-69-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2567-67-73-64-933.250
July 26, 20263M OpenT3471-66-72-64-1120.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5567-64-71-72-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3272-68-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1071-73-68-71-5140.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-67-71-72-156.250

McNealy's recent performances

  • McNealy has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
  • McNealy has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McNealy has averaged 0.862 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1310.143
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.140-0.255
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3230.209
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5120.766
Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8260.862

McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.140 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.24% of the time.
  • McNealy has earned 806 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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