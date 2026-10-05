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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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2H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude

Brian Harman reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude

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Brian Harman returns to the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 26th at 14-under in 2021. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon his previous showing at this $8 million event.

Latest odds for Harman at the Baycurrent Classic.

Harman's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021T2666-68-67-73-14

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Harman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3070-64-69-75-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT369-64-66-65-20133.750
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3670-68-70-68-416.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2566-70-63-69-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3269-71-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2265-66-72-72-536.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-73-66-75+48.300

Harman's recent performances

  • Harman has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Harman has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Harman has averaged 1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.234-0.152
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2520.621
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1310.350
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0190.186
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1681.004

Harman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.252 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 21.10% of the time.
  • Harman has accumulated 609 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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