Brian Harman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Brian Harman reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude
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Brian Harman returns to the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 26th at 14-under in 2021. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon his previous showing at this $8 million event.
Harman's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T26
|66-68-67-73
|-14
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|70-64-69-75
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|69-64-66-65
|-20
|133.750
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|66-70-63-69
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|69-71-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|65-66-72-72
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-73-66-75
|+4
|8.300
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.234
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.252
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.131
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.019
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.168
|1.004
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.252 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 21.10% of the time.
- Harman has accumulated 609 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.