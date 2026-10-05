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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Steven Fisk sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Steven Fisk will compete in the Baycurrent Classic for the first time, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11. The tournament features an $8 million purse and defending champion Xander Schauffele, who won last year at 19-under.

Latest odds for Fisk at the Baycurrent Classic.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT763-66-67-67-21--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2268-66-67-67-16--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-75+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO Championship163-66-68-67-16300
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6768-68-73-71-43
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1068-69-69-65-970
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-64-67-69-1536.875

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Fisk has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
  • Fisk has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1860.573
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.215-0.297
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0060.167
Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.171-0.353
Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1480.090

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.215 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 68.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
  • Fisk's bogey avoidance rate of 12.44% ranked fifth on TOUR this season. He accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 71st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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