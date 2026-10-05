Steven Fisk betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Fisk has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Fisk has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.