Steven Fisk betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Steven Fisk sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Steven Fisk will compete in the Baycurrent Classic for the first time, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11. The tournament features an $8 million purse and defending champion Xander Schauffele, who won last year at 19-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T7
|63-66-67-67
|-21
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T22
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|1
|63-66-68-67
|-16
|300
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|3
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|68-69-69-65
|-9
|70
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|36.875
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Fisk has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.186
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.215
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.006
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.171
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.148
|0.090
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.215 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 68.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Fisk's bogey avoidance rate of 12.44% ranked fifth on TOUR this season. He accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 71st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.