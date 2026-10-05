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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Biltmore Championship

Ricky Castillo reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Biltmore Championship

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Ricky Castillo will compete in the Baycurrent Classic for the first time in at least five years when the tournament kicks off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11. The $8 million event features defending champion Xander Schauffele, who won last year at 19-under.

Latest odds for Castillo at the Baycurrent Classic.

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • This is Castillo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Castillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT369-62-65-65-23--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6372-74-68-73+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4967-68-70-69-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-68-68-68-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-68-65-71-910.071
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4470-66-70-71-310.333
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4565-71-72-67-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-74-71-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6068-74-69-75+28.000

Castillo's recent performances

  • Castillo has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
  • Castillo has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Castillo has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1210.200
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.196-0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1320.131
Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1650.469
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2220.741

Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.196 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
  • Castillo earned 590 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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