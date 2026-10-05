Ricky Castillo betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Ricky Castillo reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Biltmore Championship
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Ricky Castillo will compete in the Baycurrent Classic for the first time in at least five years when the tournament kicks off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11. The $8 million event features defending champion Xander Schauffele, who won last year at 19-under.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T3
|69-62-65-65
|-23
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T63
|72-74-68-73
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|67-68-70-69
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-68-68-68
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|10.333
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|65-71-72-67
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-74-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-74-69-75
|+2
|8.000
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.121
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.196
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.132
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.165
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.222
|0.741
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.196 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
- Castillo earned 590 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.