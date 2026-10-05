Tom Hoge betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Tom Hoge reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Tom Hoge returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th at 2-under.
Hoge's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|2023
|T9
|70-66-65-69
|-10
|2022
|17
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|2021
|T47
|71-70-69-68
|-10
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 10-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|65-67-73-67
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-67-65-70
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|73-64-67-69
|-11
|20.583
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|67-70-65-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|51
|77-72-75-77
|+13
|12.500
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.482
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.320
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.225
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.150
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.537
|-0.364
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
- Hoge currently sits 81st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 497 points and ranks 132nd in Bogey Avoidance at 16.73%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.