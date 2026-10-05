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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Tom Hoge reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Tom Hoge returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th at 2-under.

Latest odds for Hoge at the Baycurrent Classic.

Hoge's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5671-68-67-72-2
2023T970-66-65-69-10
20221772-70-66-69-3
2021T4771-70-69-68-10

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 10-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2965-67-73-67-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-76+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-67-65-70-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3373-64-67-69-1120.583
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3867-70-65-68-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5177-72-75-77+1312.500

Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
  • Hoge has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.482-0.362
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3200.260
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.225-0.236
Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.150-0.027
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.537-0.364

Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
  • Hoge currently sits 81st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 497 points and ranks 132nd in Bogey Avoidance at 16.73%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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