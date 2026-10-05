Tom Hoge betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.21% of the time.