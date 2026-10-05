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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 9 at Sunday Singles

Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 9 at Sunday Singles

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Wyndham Clark returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 48th.

Latest odds for Clark at the Baycurrent Classic.

Clark's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4873-70-71-68-2
2023T1671-66-68-67-8
2022T2570-68-70-71-1

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Clark's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 30, 2026TOUR ChampionshipT2167-69-67-72-5--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW Championship164-64-65-70-17--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT569-66-70-68-7--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-74+5--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-67-66-71-956.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT568-64-65-65-18287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. Open164-69-70-73-4750.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1168-68-63-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday367-75-68-67-11350.000

Clark's recent performances

  • Clark has finished in the top-five five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Clark has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clark has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0270.149
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4310.166
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3050.073
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3840.191
Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1470.578

Clark's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.431 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked third by making birdies or better 25.50% of the time.
  • Clark earned 2,255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR, and he ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.147 average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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