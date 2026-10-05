Wyndham Clark betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 9 at Sunday Singles
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Wyndham Clark returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 48th.
Clark's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|2023
|T16
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|2022
|T25
|70-68-70-71
|-1
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 30, 2026
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|67-69-67-72
|-5
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|1
|64-64-65-70
|-17
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T5
|69-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-67-66-71
|-9
|56.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T5
|68-64-65-65
|-18
|287.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-69-70-73
|-4
|750.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|68-68-63-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|67-75-68-67
|-11
|350.000
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top-five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.027
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.431
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.305
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.384
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.147
|0.578
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.431 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked third by making birdies or better 25.50% of the time.
- Clark earned 2,255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR, and he ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.147 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.