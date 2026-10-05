Wyndham Clark betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.431 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked third by making birdies or better 25.50% of the time.