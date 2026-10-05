Billy Horschel betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Billy Horschel sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Billy Horschel finished tied for fifty-fourth in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Horschel's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|77-66-72-69
|E
|2021
|69
|72-67-73-73
|-3
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of even par.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished 69th at 3-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-67-68-65
|-18
|--
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|67-68-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|62.500
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|67-66-65-70
|-16
|57.333
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
- Horschel has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 1.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.134
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.278
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.254
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.119
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.009
|1.348
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Horschel ranked 146th with a 17.22% Bogey Avoidance rate and earned 403 FedExCup Regular Season points (100th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.