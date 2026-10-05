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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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2H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Billy Horschel sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Billy Horschel finished tied for fifty-fourth in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Horschel at the Baycurrent Classic.

Horschel's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5477-66-72-69E
20216972-67-73-73-3

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of even par.
  • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished 69th at 3-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-67-68-65-18--
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4367-68-68-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1265-66-70-66-1362.500
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-71-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1367-66-65-70-1657.333
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-67+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1566-70-64-70-1051.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--

Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
  • Horschel has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 1.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.1340.400
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2780.570
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.254-0.245
Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1190.623
Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0091.348

Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
  • Horschel ranked 146th with a 17.22% Bogey Avoidance rate and earned 403 FedExCup Regular Season points (100th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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