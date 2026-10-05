Aguri Iwasaki betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Aguri Iwasaki closes with eagle putt on No. 18 at ZOZO CHAMP
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Aguri Iwasaki finished tied for 67th at three-over the last time he played in this tournament back in 2023. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Iwasaki's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T67
|76-70-69-68
|+3
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Iwasaki's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of three-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Iwasaki's recent performances
- Iwasaki has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Iwasaki has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Iwasaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.390
Iwasaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Iwasaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.020 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Iwasaki sported a slight positive mark of 0.018 over his past five starts.
- On the greens, Iwasaki delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area that needs improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Iwasaki as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.