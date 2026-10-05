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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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2H AGO

Aguri Iwasaki betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aguri Iwasaki closes with eagle putt on No. 18 at ZOZO CHAMP

Aguri Iwasaki closes with eagle putt on No. 18 at ZOZO CHAMP

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Aguri Iwasaki finished tied for 67th at three-over the last time he played in this tournament back in 2023. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Iwasaki at the Baycurrent Classic.

Iwasaki's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T6776-70-69-68+3

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Iwasaki's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of three-over.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Iwasaki's recent performances

  • Iwasaki has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Iwasaki has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Iwasaki's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.020
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.018
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.177
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.211
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.390

Iwasaki's advanced stats and rankings

  • Iwasaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.020 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Iwasaki sported a slight positive mark of 0.018 over his past five starts.
  • On the greens, Iwasaki delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area that needs improvement.

All stats in this article are accurate for Iwasaki as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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