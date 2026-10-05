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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

Max Greyserman sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

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Max Greyserman finished second at 18-under in last year's Baycurrent Classic and tied for second at 19-under in 2024. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to capture his first victory at this event.

Latest odds for Greyserman at the Baycurrent Classic.

Greyserman's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025267-63-71-65-18
2024T264-68-64-65-19

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1064-67-66-68-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7765-66-78-70-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5068-68-68-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT3169-70-69-64-1225.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC76-69+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3669-69-69-69-416.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4369-73-76-70+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--

Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • Greyserman has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged 0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.015-0.008
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.200-0.214
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.066-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2650.781
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1160.525

Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.015 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.200 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
  • Greyserman has earned 379 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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