Max Greyserman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Greyserman has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.

Greyserman has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.