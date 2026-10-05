Max Greyserman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Max Greyserman sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
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Max Greyserman finished second at 18-under in last year's Baycurrent Classic and tied for second at 19-under in 2024. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to capture his first victory at this event.
Greyserman's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|2024
|T2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 18-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|64-67-66-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|65-66-78-70
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|69-73-76-70
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.015
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.200
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.066
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.265
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.116
|0.525
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.015 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.200 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 379 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.