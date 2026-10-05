Mac Meissner betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Mac Meissner holes 37-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Mac Meissner finished tied for 27th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the 2026 Baycurrent Classic, which offers an $8 million purse.
Meissner's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|73-68-67-69
|-7
|2024
|T27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-68-65-69
|-9
|31
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-67-64-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.5
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|15
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.023
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.126
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.209
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.106
|-0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.463
|-0.325
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.126 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
- Meissner ranked 35th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.97% and accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points (75th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.