Mac Meissner betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Meissner has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Meissner has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.