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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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2H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner holes 37-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Mac Meissner holes 37-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Mac Meissner finished tied for 27th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the 2026 Baycurrent Classic, which offers an $8 million purse.

Latest odds for Meissner at the Baycurrent Classic.

Meissner's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2773-68-67-69-7
2024T2769-69-67-67-8

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-73+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-68-65-69-931
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-67-64-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.5
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4675-74-75-72+815

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Meissner has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0230.602
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.126-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2090.127
Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.106-0.803
Average Strokes Gained: Total490.463-0.325

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.126 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
  • Meissner ranked 35th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.97% and accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points (75th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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