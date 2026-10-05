Matt Wallace betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.447 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.