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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham

Matt Wallace's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham

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Matt Wallace finished tied for 10th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Wallace at the Baycurrent Classic.

Wallace's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1074-66-66-67-11
2023T6472-70-69-70+1
2022T465-69-70-70-6

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 6-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Wallace's recent performances

  • Wallace has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wallace has averaged 1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0520.131
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4470.727
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.1880.433
Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.066-0.284
Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6211.007

Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.447 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Wallace has earned 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 73rd this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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