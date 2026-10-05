Matt Wallace betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Matt Wallace's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham
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Matt Wallace finished tied for 10th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Wallace's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|74-66-66-67
|-11
|2023
|T64
|72-70-69-70
|+1
|2022
|T4
|65-69-70-70
|-6
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 6-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.052
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.447
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.188
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.066
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.621
|1.007
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.447 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Wallace has earned 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 73rd this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.