Kevin Roy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Kevin Roy sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
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Kevin Roy finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Roy's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|63-63-73-70
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|45.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-66-67-69
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|65-70-68-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|67.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|70-64-72-77
|+3
|2.850
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 10-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 1.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.172
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.153
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.182
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.164
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.366
|1.234
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.153 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.