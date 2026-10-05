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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

Kevin Roy sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

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Kevin Roy finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Roy at the Baycurrent Classic.

Roy's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4068-69-73-70-4

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3263-63-73-70-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-67-71-64-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1968-66-67-68-1145.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-66-67-69-931.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT3165-70-68-69-1225.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-70-70-72.613
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1167-68-65-70-1067.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7170-64-72-77+32.850

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 10-under.
  • Roy has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged 1.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1720.413
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1530.440
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.182-0.027
Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1640.409
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3661.234

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.153 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
  • Roy has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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