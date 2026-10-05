Ryan Gerard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Ryan Gerard sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Tour Championship
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Ryan Gerard finished tied for 27th at seven-under in last year's Baycurrent Classic. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Gerard's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has averaged 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.258
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.334
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.150
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.362
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.805
|0.914
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.334 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.73% of the time.
- Gerard ranks 16th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,496 points and ranks 21st with a 0.805 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.