Ryan Gerard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.334 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.73% of the time.