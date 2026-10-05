PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Tour Championship

Ryan Gerard sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Tour Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Ryan Gerard finished tied for 27th at seven-under in last year's Baycurrent Classic. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Gerard at the Baycurrent Classic.

Gerard's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2770-72-68-67-7

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Gerard's recent performances

  • Gerard has averaged 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gerard has averaged 0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2580.496
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.334-0.076
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.1500.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3620.444
Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8050.914

Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.334 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.73% of the time.
  • Gerard ranks 16th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,496 points and ranks 21st with a 0.805 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Maverick McNealy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
A.J. Ewart betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Tom Hoge betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW