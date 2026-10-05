Hiroshi Iwata betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Hiroshi Iwata holes birdie putt at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
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Hiroshi Iwata returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Iwata will be looking to build on his past performances at this event.
Iwata's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|70
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|2023
|T69
|70-73-71-70
|+4
|2022
|T18
|63-73-73-69
|-2
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Iwata's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished 70th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Iwata's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Iwata's recent performances
- Iwata has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Iwata has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Iwata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.935
Iwata's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Iwata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Iwata sported a -0.756 mark.
- On the greens, Iwata delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Iwata as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.