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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Hiroshi Iwata betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hiroshi Iwata holes birdie putt at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Hiroshi Iwata holes birdie putt at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

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Hiroshi Iwata returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Iwata will be looking to build on his past performances at this event.

Latest odds for Iwata at the Baycurrent Classic.

Iwata's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20247071-73-70-69+3
2023T6970-73-71-70+4
2022T1863-73-73-69-2

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Iwata's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished 70th after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Iwata's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Iwata's recent performances

  • Iwata has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Iwata has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Iwata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.756
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.935

Iwata's advanced stats and rankings

  • In his past five tournaments, Iwata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Iwata sported a -0.756 mark.
  • On the greens, Iwata delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Iwata as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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