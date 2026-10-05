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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau reaches par-5 No. 9 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

Tony Finau reaches par-5 No. 9 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

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Tony Finau returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Finau finished tied for 11th with a score of 17-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2021.

Latest odds for Finau at the Baycurrent Classic.

Finau's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021T1169-64-69-69-17

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC78-71+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6171-66-69-70-44.300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT7168-67-70-77+22.850
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-69+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-68-68-71-74.900
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-66-68-70-69.292
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4065-73-66-70-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2970-74-73-72+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--

Finau's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 1-over.
  • Finau has an average of -0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has an average of 0.678 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged -1.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.159-0.451
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.182-0.304
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3040.678
Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.265-1.347
Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.302-1.426

Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 (120th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Finau sported a -0.182 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 63.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Finau delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 17th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
  • Finau earned 416 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranked 98th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.74% ranked 133rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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