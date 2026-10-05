Tony Finau betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 (120th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Finau sported a -0.182 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 63.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Finau delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 17th on TOUR.

On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.