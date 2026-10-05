Tony Finau betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Tony Finau reaches par-5 No. 9 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah
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Tony Finau returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Finau finished tied for 11th with a score of 17-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2021.
Finau's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T11
|69-64-69-69
|-17
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|71-66-69-70
|-4
|4.300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T71
|68-67-70-77
|+2
|2.850
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-68-68-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|9.292
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|65-73-66-70
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Finau's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 1-over.
- Finau has an average of -0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of 0.678 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -1.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.159
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.182
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.304
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.265
|-1.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.302
|-1.426
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 (120th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Finau sported a -0.182 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 63.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Finau delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 17th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Finau earned 416 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranked 98th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.74% ranked 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.