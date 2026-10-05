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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Takumi Kanaya reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Takumi Kanaya finished tied for fourth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Kanaya at the Baycurrent Classic.

Kanaya's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T468-70-70-62-14
2024T3766-68-72-68-6
2023T5372-67-70-70-1
2022T771-70-68-66-5
2021T4170-67-68-72-11

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Kanaya's recent performances

  • Kanaya has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.006-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.637-0.298
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2880.286
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3460.123
Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0030.090

Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.637 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 64.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.38%.
  • Kanaya has earned 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 144th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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