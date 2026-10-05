Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.637 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 64.16% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.38%.