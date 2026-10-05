Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Takumi Kanaya reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Takumi Kanaya finished tied for fourth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Kanaya's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|68-70-70-62
|-14
|2024
|T37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|2023
|T53
|72-67-70-70
|-1
|2022
|T7
|71-70-68-66
|-5
|2021
|T41
|70-67-68-72
|-11
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.006
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.637
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.288
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.346
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.003
|0.090
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.637 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 64.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.38%.
- Kanaya has earned 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.