Keith Mitchell betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Keith Mitchell's 119-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 9 at FedEx St. Jude
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Keith Mitchell finished tied for 10th at 11-under in last year's Baycurrent Classic. He returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Mitchell's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T34
|69-66-72-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|65-72-70-66
|-7
|13.273
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|73-66-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|68-67-63-69
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-70-70-70
|E
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-64-72-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|5
|64-66-68-64
|-22
|110.000
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.646
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.184
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.059
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.129
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.641
|0.280
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.646 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.184 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.12% of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 811 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.