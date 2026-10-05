Keith Mitchell betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even.

Mitchell has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.