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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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2H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell's 119-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 9 at FedEx St. Jude

Keith Mitchell's 119-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 9 at FedEx St. Jude

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Keith Mitchell finished tied for 10th at 11-under in last year's Baycurrent Classic. He returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Mitchell at the Baycurrent Classic.

Mitchell's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1075-62-73-63-11

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3469-66-72-72-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3865-72-70-66-713.273
July 26, 20263M OpenT4468-69-67-71-910.071
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5173-66-69-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2268-67-63-69-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT470-70-70-70E300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-64-72-69-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson564-66-68-64-22110.000

Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even.
  • Mitchell has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6460.618
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.184-0.226
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0590.062
Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.129-0.175
Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6410.280

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.646 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.184 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.12% of the time.
  • Mitchell has accumulated 811 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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