Justin Thomas betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Justin Thomas sinks a 26-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Sunday Singles
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Justin Thomas finished tied for second at 19-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Thomas's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|2021
|T2
|65-65-67-69
|-22
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 19-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T16
|67-67-71-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|70-67-72-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|66-70-66-66
|-12
|53.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T65
|70-69-68-76
|+3
|7.375
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-67-69-73
|-2
|8.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|71-68-75-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|74-75-72-65
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-69-72-65
|-5
|300.000
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has one top-five finish and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.176
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.115
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.627
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.015
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.673
|0.368
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.115 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 63.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Thomas leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.627 mark this season.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
- Thomas has earned 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.