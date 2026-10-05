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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas sinks a 26-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Sunday Singles

Justin Thomas sinks a 26-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Sunday Singles

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Justin Thomas finished tied for second at 19-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Thomas at the Baycurrent Classic.

Thomas's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T266-64-65-66-19
2021T265-65-67-69-22

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Thomas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1667-67-71-69-6--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4770-67-72-73+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1466-70-66-66-1253.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6570-69-68-76+37.375
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-67-69-73-28.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1468-66-65-67-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1771-68-75-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1974-75-72-65-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1369-67-67-69-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-69-72-65-5300.000

Thomas's recent performances

  • Thomas has one top-five finish and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Thomas has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thomas has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1760.236
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.115-0.399
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.6270.669
Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.015-0.137
Average Strokes Gained: Total290.6730.368

Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.115 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 63.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Thomas leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.627 mark this season.
  • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
  • Thomas has earned 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 39th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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